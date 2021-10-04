Carnival in Panama City to start on Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The fair is back in Panama City, but it looks a little different this year.

Carnival company Arnold Amusements typically brings their rides and food stands to the Bay County Fairgrounds. This year, however, Arnold Amusements said the fairgrounds are not ready to utilize.

Instead of around 40 rides, the company brought around 20 rides to the Panama City Mall parking lot this year.

Joseph Even with Arnold Amusements said they haven’t been back to the area since right after Hurricane Michael, and they’re excited to see Panama City residents and bring a little joy.

“We’re looking forward to seeing them and what they’ve experienced now after the hurricane and right into a pandemic,” Even said. “We’re looking forward to that type of response from them, because it was it was just phenomenal… the outpour of support we got after the hurricane and the people that thanked us for being here, because, you know, they needed something normal after the hurricane.”

The carnival is set to begin on Tuesday, and it will run through Saturday, October 9.

It will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, and from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The event is rain or shine.