PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A motorcyclist is in serious condition after a collision with a pick-up truck Sunday evening.

According to Panama City Police Department officials, the accident happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Business 98 and Church Avenue.

A motorcycle was heading westbound and a truck was heading eastbound, both collided head-on.

The man riding the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. No injuries were reported for the pickup truck driver and the occupants.

Panama City Police state that the east and westbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours as they continue the investigation.