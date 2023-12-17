PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Bundle of Hope adoption and family services is making sure Bay County kids get exactly what they want this Christmas.

At Captain’s Table Fish House restaurant, families lined up to collect their gifts for the children left behind in the Christmas gifting program.

Bundle of Hope is an adoption agency that has been in business for 25 years.

Every year they place Christmas trees at various local businesses with wish list tags that allow you to sponsor a child for the holidays.

Each tag will contain the name, age, and three things that the child wants for Christmas.

Over a hundred kids were included this year.

“We have a great community, great sponsors. The kids write down what they want, their three wishes, and guess what? They get. It’s fantastic. And it’s really exciting to be able to help the children in my county,” said Bundle of Hope CEO Glenda Carr.

Each child comes from either a single-parent household, incarcerated parents, parents in drug rehabilitation, or parents who are terminally ill.

The kids also receive a new pair of shoes and get to tell Santa what else they would like for Christmas.

Sponsors: