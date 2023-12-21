PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re not in the habit of wearing your seatbelt, you better reconsider and buckle up.

Panama City Police are launching a 9-month Seat Belt Enforcement campaign on Christmas Eve.

Every year the Florida Department of Transportation provides cities with grant money to improve highway safety. This year Panama City received $35,000 to specifically catch seatbelt violators. The money will pay for officer overtime. It’s not a coincidence that the state grant targets seatbelts.

“We’ve had a lot of fatalities over the past few years, more than normal,” Corporal Preston Allyn said. “There’s a lot more traffic on the roadway, so it gives us an opportunity to use officers that instead of being call driven, they can actually focus on trying to enforce and keep the roadway safer.”

This is an annual grant provided by Florida DOT to the police department to help them keep the roads safe.