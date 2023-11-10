PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Brixmor Property Group is working to make sure every student has a Thanksgiving meal.

They held a food drive for Bay District School families Friday morning. According to crisis Interventionist Sue Bowen, there are over 1,000 students in the district facing food insecurity, many of whom go hungry when school is out of session for the holidays.

Food drive volunteers want to make sure every student has a Thanksgiving meal, and they’re asking the community to help by donating non-perishable foods for their pantry.

“People don’t realize how food poor we are. We have a lot of families who are making minimum wage, who are struggling, who don’t qualify for benefits that the state may provide. We have a lot of kids who are not with a parent or guardian, and they may not qualify for benefits either for whatever reason the state has, which means they have to search for food.”

If you missed the food drive, you can drop off donations at 1515 June Avenue Building 5.