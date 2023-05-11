PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — People came out in droves to experience the creative side of Historic Downtown Panama City on Thursday.

The Downtown Artwalk has gathered over a dozen local art galleries and pop-up galleries to create a visual art experience.

The Artwalk map assisted visitors with their tour of art around downtown with stops at several businesses and galleries.

With 16 total locations on the Artwalk, there is a little something for everyone. Vendors were selling a little of everything from art, to honey, to jewelry.

Live music could be heard playing outside The Center for the Arts.

We spoke with the owner of the Gallery of Art, Kim Griffin White, about the impact of the Downtown Artwalk, not only on the artists but the community as a whole.

“If you want to know about a community, the best place to look is the art that they create. A little culture never hurt anyone,” White continued. “And, you know, we have to pull up our bootstraps and make it happen.”

If you’d like to participate in the next Artwalk, check the Gallery of Art’s website.