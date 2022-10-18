MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — October is the time to spread awareness about breast cancer. Women should check for lumps monthly and start getting mammograms at the age of 40.

A cancer diagnosis can be scary but not knowing the outcome of your screening causes anxiety. Any woman facing breast cancer is also facing anxiety and other issues as they fight the disease.

Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast is offering a navigation program that provides women with a team of nurses who help ease their anxiety.

“So we usually we do all our procedures here at the imaging center and once you come in for your biopsy, we make an appointment for you to come back for your results,” Imaging Navigator, Nish Patel said. “When the patient comes back in with the results to meet with us, if the results come back positive, then we have a breast cancer navigator who will take over and we provide education for the patients.”

Navigators provide a breast cancer handbook to guide them through each stage of the recovery.

“And then the nurse, the cancer navigator will take over the patient’s care from there then she will meet with the patient, and go over the surgery appointments with the patient,” Patel said. “She will actually physically go to the appointment with the patient.”

It’s vital information at an important time.

“A breast navigator position is created because it’s for the community of care to prevent patients from falling through the cracks and just having someone that’s there for you because you do not know the ins and outs of imaging if you need a pet,” Patel said. “If you need someone to ask questions, you cannot get your doctor’s office to answer the questions.”

Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast is helping patients deal with cancer and stress while fighting for a better tomorrow.