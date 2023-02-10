PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time Panama City educator has thrown her hat in the ring for mayor of Panama City.

Brenda Lewis-Williams taught at public schools, private Christian schools, and even the Bay Correctional Facility.

She has lived in Panama City for 34 years and said she loves the small-town feel.

She said some of her main priorities are fiscal responsibility, managerial integrity, and equalization of services for all residents.

But, at the top of her list will be addressing the city’s dated infrastructure, which she said is what inspired her to run.

“A pothole made me do it,” Lewis-Williams said. “On my street, actually, and I was not happy with that. I couldn’t egress or ingress on my street and then I’m finding out that this is a problem across the city. That’s not the only problem that exists in Panama City, but that’s what spurred me into some form of activism if you will.”

Lewis-Williams is running against sitting Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki, and another challenger, Michael Rohan.

The municipal election will take place on April 18th.