PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay Education Foundation has come up with a good use for one of your ugly Christmas sweaters.

The organization is holding its annual ‘Strides for Scholars’ 5k fundraiser this Saturday.

But this year, there are some new editions.

They’re launching a 10k race this year, as well as a theme, the ugly Christmas sweater run.

100% of the proceeds go to Bay Education scholarships, academic fairs, classroom grants, and more.

More than 300 people have registered, but there’s room for more.

Registration goes until 8:10 a.m. Saturday, December 7, five minutes before the race begins at the Trinity Lutheran church.

“There are a lot of different traditions that families have for celebrating the holidays. And we’re hoping that our ugly sweater, 5K, 10K can just become part of that landscape,” Bay Education Foundation Executive Director Kelly Langenberg said.

Bay District School students can run or walk for free.

The school with the most student participants receives a $1,000 grant.

Tyndall Academy is leading, but Bozeman and Callaway are right behind.

