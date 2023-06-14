PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you were near the Bay County Government Center Wednesday, you may have noticed a brightly colored vehicle by the public library.

The Florida Department of Elder Affairs is sponsoring the Brain Bus tour in honor of Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month. The bus helps teach people how to recognize the signs of Alzheimer’s disease and Dementia and gives support to caregivers.

More than five million people in the united states suffer from Alzheimer’s, and 600,000 alone live in Florida. State health officials developed the Brain Bus to travel to all 67 Florida counties, spreading awareness and education about Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

There’s no cure currently for these afflictions, but Alzheimer’s Association Program Manager Rob Harris said there are healthy habits you can practice to help keep your brain healthy as you age.

“We recommend that you do the mind diet, which is the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet put together,” Harris said. “The exercise aspect of it is about 8,000 steps a day, which is about a mile The object is every time your heart beats, 25% of your blood goes to your brain. In that blood is oxygen and nutrients from the air we breathe and the food we eat. The more we replenish, the healthier your brain will stay.”

Harris emphasized mental activity is just as important as physical exercise to keep your brain healthy.

“If someone is playing games on their tablet or their phone, if they’re going from level to level, they’re entertaining themselves. You want a little bit of frustration behind it. I like to think if you’ve ever bought a piece of IKEA furniture together, that frustration, you’re doing something really good for your brain,” Harris said.

Another way to spread awareness is the Walk-to-End Alzheimer’s coming to Panama City this fall.

“We actually have one Emerald Coast walk that’s coming back here to Panama City,” said Alzheimer’s Association Program Manager Kristal Cooley. “It has been five years and this year they come back on October 15th. There is plenty of time to sign up. We would love to see you.”

