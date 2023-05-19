PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Deane Bozeman School held its 5th annual Agriculture Day on Friday.

Elementary students got to spend part of the day with high schoolers learning about the agriculture program.

“Our agriculture program consists of four classes,” Head of the Agriculture Program Becky Peltonen said. “You enter as a freshman and you take ag science foundations, and that’s when you learn about the breeds the husbandry, the production and management of the animals.”

After graduation, high school students are able to acquire a certified vet system license and animal science certificate.

“As we established the agriculture program when it became really, really strong and high school is when we decided to spillover and use the fact that we are a combination school and include all of our students and our family atmosphere of having an ag program.”

The teens taught the younger kids various skills from how to lasso a cow, squeeze fresh orange juice, and cast a fishing rod.

“The younger kids can see that we have a fully functional farm on our campus with our animals and our plants,” Peltonen said. “And that way, whenever they grow older, they’ll know that they can join the AG program and then what waits in store for them.”

Elementary students also had the opportunity to meet some of the aminals.

“Pet the bunnies. And hold the chicks. One chick was perfectly balanced on my arm,” Bozeman Elementary School first grader Lilli Doolittle said.

“I never held the goat, but pet it, and I held one of the chickens,” Bozeman Elementary first grader Alyssa Commander said.

An experience these elementary students won’t soon forget.

The Bozeman agriculture program also sells eggs and is available for birthday parties. To inquire about either call the Deane Bozeman School at (850) 767-1300 and ask for the agriculture program.