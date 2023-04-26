PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bozeman Key Club brought home top honors from the 85th annual District Education and Leadership Conference.

The event was held in Daytona Beach during the second weekend of April and 11 high school students attended.

There was a total of 42 divisions and 13 zones from across the state of Florida and Bozeman was chosen as Key Club of the Year from the state.

A total of 14 awards were given to Bozeman students for their hard work. They were treated to lunch Wednesday by the Kiwanis Club of Panama City. The Key Club is actually a branch of Kiwanis International.

Some of the award winners were Paten Mayo, Ryann Daniel, and Jaden Lawson.

The teens were overjoyed about what they accomplished.

“We won first place in the Bronze Division for the single service award. This is Ryann Daniel’s People’s Choice Award. We won third place in the club t-shirt. We won Key Club of the Year,” said the Bozeman students.

Ryann Daniel, who won both first place and the People’s Choice Award, is eligible to compete in nationals.