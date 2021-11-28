Boys and Girls Clubs of Bay Co. hosts annual Christmas tree fundraiser

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Panama City, thanks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County.

They’ve kicked off their 32nd annual Bill H. Haisten Christmas tree lot on 23rd Street.

CEO Hank Hill said since opening the seasonal lot last weekend, people have been stopping by for their holiday trees nonstop.

“[Sunday] morning, we got our second shipment of trees in,” Hill said. “We’re super excited, they’re flying off the racks… We’ve had almost a hundred already [Sunday] morning that we’ve sold.”

On Sunday, Hill said they have around 350 premium North Carolina Frasier fir trees left ranging from four to 13 feet tall.

“We’ve got a tree size for everybody,” he said. “They’re beautiful, they smell wonderful.”

He also said it’s the best time of the year for both the clubs and the community.

“Not only does it support the clubs with funds that we desperately need, but it also blesses families,” Hill said. “They come out, they pick their tree out, we take a photo of them… It’s a family event and it gets everybody in the holiday spirit, so it’s a win-win for the community.”

Many places around the country have reportedly faced Christmas tree shortages, but that hasn’t stopped the demand— including in Panama City.

“There’s actually been a Christmas tree shortage for the past couple of years… We got like 1,016 trees total,” Hill said. “Our sales have been super fantastic: we’ve sold more trees on opening day than we ever have.”

Because of the limited supply of trees, Hill is encouraging people to come out to get one as soon as possible.

“I think if folks don’t come out early this week, they may not get a tree from us,” he said. “I would strongly recommend people come early.”

The trees range from $35 to $165, while supplies last. The lot is across the street from Cramer Chevrolet and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.