PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Michael destroyed the only bowling alley in Panama City in 2018, it also dispersed all of the local bowling leagues.

Now, after almost four years, the iconic Bowl-A-Rama is open again.

“It’s nice to have something in town for us kids to kind of do,” recreational bowler Garrison Morris said. “Whenever we get out of school and just in the summer to have somewhere to go.”

Many Panama City residents enjoy bowling and even formed local leagues.

“I’m excited for the people in the community, as well… It’s just great to be back open,” league bowler TJ Yarnell said. “This place has been around forever. Great memories have been made here.”

After Hurricane Michael’s destruction, several league bowlers traveled hours away to continue playing at other bowling alleys or stopped playing altogether.

“I’ve been bowling here for probably about 15 years before [Hurricane] Michael, and I was in tears when I saw what [Hurricane] Michael had done,” league bowler Linda Hobson said. “I am absolutely ecstatic that this is open again. It’s closer to my house. I don’t have to drive so far. I don’t have to go across the bridge, and I am absolutely loving it.”

Shortly after the bowling alley reopened, league sign-ups were already halfway filled. There are still spots open for anyone.

“It’s all experience levels,” Panama City United States Bowling Congress Association Manager Michael Palase said. “They’re handicapped leagues. Everybody, doesn’t matter if you’re a hundred average bowler, 200 average bowler, everyone is welcomed.”

The leagues are also a way for young bowlers to start building up their futures.

“They’re all scholarship leagues, so youth can earn scholarships as early as age six all the way up to 18,” Palase said. “The scholarship stays in a special account called SMART by USBC, and it’s good for eight years after they graduate high school.”

Community bowlers said they are thrilled about the upcoming fall season.

“We’re super excited,” recreational bowler Haley Kinney said. “I know I’m really excited to at least try to be on league this year.”

“And you just can’t beat the feel of being here,” league bowler Aaron Edwards added. “The lanes and everything, it’s just amazing. The environment, it’s just old-school and I love it. They keep it simple. I just want to come here and bowl.”

Sign-ups for the leagues are available on the front desk at Bowl-A-Rama. League formation meetings start the third week of August.

“All I could say was, ‘Please open. Please open,'” Hobson said. “And now it is, and I’m so happy! I’m so happy, I could cry.”

Bowl-A-Rama is open seven days a week, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.