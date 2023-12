PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – An abandoned boat at Carl Gray Park is getting major attention.

Residents who spotted the boat have been stopping to take photos. It is currently unclear who owns it or how it got there.

One person we talked to said the boat had been anchored at the location for several months. He says he noticed it every day on his way to work.

News 13 reached out to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. They said they are investigating the matter.