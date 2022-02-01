PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Monday marks the start of Black History Month— an annual observance honoring the struggles and achievements of Black Americans.

The City of Panama City celebrated with their annual proclamation signing and a special program in collaboration with the NAACP Bay County Branch.

“[Monday] was the first time that we actually did a program,” President Dr. Rufus Wood, Jr. said. “Normally, we come and the mayor would make the presentation in his office, and we would have a few people from the community come, but today we had a few more… We’re very proud of the program.”

There were four singers and a liturgical dancer, along with members of the community who spoke about Black history in Bay County.

“We actually had a lot of people here in Bay County who made great contributions as well, and we don’t ever want to forget them,” Dr. Wood said.

Panama City Commissioner Kenneth Brown said throughout his years of living in Bay County, he’s seen it all.

“Just about all of our lives, we have been talking and bringing on and getting things better with the African American community,” Brown said. “I’ve been here since I’ve been three, and I’ve known and watched and saw ups, downs, good, bad, seen it all. But the thing about it, we prevailed. We will always prevail as long as we do it as one. Don’t separate, always stay together.”

Community leaders said no matter what time of the year it is, it’s always important to remember the contributions African American people made not only in Bay County, but around the country.

“We are rich and talented people who have helped to make this country what it is today,” NAACP Bay County Branch member Matthew Shack, Sr. said.

The city plans to celebrate Black history all month long, with art exhibits, receptions and more.

Learn more about the NAACP Bay County Branch and upcoming events.