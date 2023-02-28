PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time Panama City city commissioner is again running to keep his seat.

Billy Rader has been the Panama City city commissioner for Ward 3 since 2007.

Before getting involved in city government, Rader and his family ran the Ocean Opry music theater for nearly three decades.

Rader said he was inspired to run again because he wants to see the Hurricane Michael rebuild through.

Other priorities of his are safety and responsible development.

Rader said his experience makes him the man for the job.

“I’ve got the game time experience,” Rader said. “You don’t learn it overnight. It takes a while to learn it. A long time. When someone calls you with a problem or a complaint, whether it be a ditch that needs to be mowed, something not draining properly or the trash service did get picked up properly today or whatever it is, it’s my job to answer back immediately.”

Rader faces Brian Grainger and Bruce Lang for the seat.

The municipal election is Tuesday, April 18.