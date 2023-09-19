PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Four bear cubs are causing a lot of commotion in Franklin County.

Videos posted on Facebook by residents show them running across the street and going into people’s yards in the Eastpoint and Carrabelle areas.

“Bear biologists had trapped them, but then they re-released them over in Carrabelle,” said Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith. “Then yesterday, a lady sent me a video of them running across the street in Carrabelle. My thing is, this has been an ongoing problem probably for the last two or three years with the bear population.”

The cubs are fending for themselves because their mother died under unknown circumstances. They’re raiding trash cans and going to people’s homes in search of food, making residents annoyed and afraid. Retired Wildlife Rehabilitator Jon Johnson says this is a safety issue for both the bears and people in town.

“They don’t know the way to the woods. They don’t know what to eat or how to eat it…They’re out in the street in the day and night and somebody is going to have a traffic accident trying to avoid them. People’s dogs are going to run into them all the time. They’re big enough that they can bite the dog back. There’s no good ending for the bear cubs here in town.”

According to Johnson, the bears should be moved to a rehabilitation center to grow a bit before being released back into the national forest. Smith says the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission hasn’t responded to his calls for help. Both Johnson and Smith say the state must handle the problem before the cubs or a person gets hurt.

“I’m going to write a letter to the governor and ask him to find out why Fish and Wildlife bear sections are not doing more to address this problem here,” said Smith.

“I suggest calling everybody. Every elected official or everybody that has any power to possibly have something that they can intervene before something bad happens” said Johnson.

FWC officials told us they were not available for an interview today. We’re still waiting on the written statement they said they’d send us.