PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Beach Drive residents again took aim at Commissioner Josh Street over the planned multi-use pathway on W. Beach Dr.

On Saturday, Street took to Facebook to respond to the Preserve Beach Drive online petition, citing what he called “misleading tactics.”

One resident called for Street to remove himself from all matters relating to the project and to resign from his position.

“Maybe he should ask his followers to remain civil and, at best, he may wish to recognize he overstepped his boundaries and resign,” said petitioner Jennifer Bennett.

Street responded at the meeting, saying he stands by his comments. He also said he hopes that the City and petitioners can continue civil discourse at upcoming events relating to the project.