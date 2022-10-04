PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Each year the Beach Care Services organization helps as many as 900 Panama City Beach families in need.

Whether it’s a car payment or a medical bill, they have somewhere to turn.

On Tuesday night, BCS held one of its 4 large fundraisers at the Shrimp Boat restaurant in St. Andrews.

The 5th annual dinner featured a raffle with several items donated by local businesses. All the event proceeds will go directly to the BCS mission.

“To help with assistance,” board member Mark Sheldon said. “When they’re having a bad day, Beach Care Services see people when they’re having a bad day, whether it’s a power bill, a light bill, whether it’s rent assistance, or if you need medical expenses we’re there to help. That’s what Beach Care Services is about, locals helping locals.”

The late Bill Buskell of Pineapple Willy’s started Beach Care Services in 1999.

If you would like to donate, volunteer, or need assistance, call the Beach Care Services office.