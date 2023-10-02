PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County Sheriff’s investigators believe they’ve found the remains of a missing Callaway man.

The remains were discovered Saturday in some woods behind the Shadow Bay subdivision. Authorities believe it may be 84-year-old Stephan Henriques.

Henriques suffered from dementia. He disappeared from his home on June 26. Right now, authorities believe he was wandering along roadways and through the woods and got lost. They said an autopsy will provide more answers.

“We worked the scene, had our crime scene go out and they looked for any kind of evidence right there in the general area where he was located,” said Bay County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Daffin. “At this time, we’re working closely with the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death.”

Although they found Henriques’ ID on the remains, they’re waiting on the autopsy results before making a positive identification.