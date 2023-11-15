PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was shot twice and killed early Wednesday.

Deputies were called to a home on 24th Street in Panama City at about 2 a.m. They said they found 40-year-old, Johnathan King who had been shot twice.

In a news release deputies said the investigation is underway and that this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The agency added that they are consulting with the State Attorney’s Office about the case.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.