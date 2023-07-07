PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Donations are being accepted around Panama City to help feed those in need.

A community backyard BBQ is the current mission for Project Feeding our Homeless and Hungry. A local organization hosting food and supply drives multiple times a year.

“This is our second year of doing something in July. Last year we did a Christmas in July, which was really amazing and I wanted to do something kind of like that again this year, but not quite the same thing,” said Machell Akins, founder of Project Feeding our Homeless and Hungry.

The event will be on July 29 at the Marie Motel on 6th Street in downtown Panama City. It will be buffet style for southern comfort food as well as school supplies to give away to parents and guardians in need.

The organization is asking the public to donate personal items such as soap and deodorant to help those in need. They also ask for school items such as paper, pencils, and glue sticks for students.

“There’s only so much one person, or even a few people, can do. Just like it takes a village to raise children, it takes a village and a community to help our own people, so come on out, help us out, and get something good to eat,” said Akins.

Donations will be accepted at the U.P.S. Location on 23rd Street until July 24. They will also accept donations straight to the organization by emailing michelle.akins@gmail.com or calling the UPS store directly.