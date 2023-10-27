PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Florida is observing Mobility Week, designed to encourage Floridians to try other forms of transportation and mass transit.

Bayway Transit is celebrating the initiative by giving away free rides. On October 31st, Halloween day, anyone who dresses up in a transportation safety-themed costume rides for free. Then on November 1st, everyone rides for free. And they’ll be giving Bayway merchandise on most routes throughout the week. Bay County Transit Program Administrator Lamar Hobbs says it’s a fun way to bring attention to an important issue.

“What we found is a lot of people are very grateful for the opportunity to have access to public transport in Panama City by county. We get a lot of stories about how it’s helped them in terms of their everyday life getting to and from school there to the grocery store, doctors appointments,” said Hobbs.

Mobility Week started today and runs through November 4th. Last year’s events across the state included free transit rides, group bike rides, bike helmet fittings, and walking tours.

For more information on Mobility Week click here.