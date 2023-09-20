PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – To celebrate the one-year anniversary of its rebrand to “Bayway,” the transportation service hosted its first annual “Bayway Day” on Wednesday.

The event featured food trucks, free merchandise, and monthly bus passes at three key transfer stations in the Panama City and Callaway areas.

Additionally, passengers enjoyed free rides. Bayway staff says the day is just as much of an appreciation of the passengers as it is for the service.

“It’s just a way for us to celebrate and thank our clientele for continuing to support us,” said Program Transit Administrator Lamar Hobbs, “public transportation is now a vital part of society. People have to have public transportation to get to and from work, to get to doctor’s appointments, and to get to social affairs.”

To find out about other events and initiatives, check out Bayway’s website.