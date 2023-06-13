PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — BayWay is inviting residents to ‘Dump the Pump’ Thursday, June 15, and use their transit options to travel about Bay County.

National Dump the Pump Day began in June 2006 as an effort to spread the word about the convenience and affordability of public transit.

Bay County Transit will offer free rides to passengers on all fixed bus routes on Thursday, June 15 to honor the initiative.

“Dump the Pump is a great opportunity to experience the benefit of public transportation,” said Lamar Hobbs, Transit Program Administrator of the Bay County Board of County Commissioners. “Public transit provides both residents and visitors with a cost-effective alternative to explore our local community. Whether you are a regular or first-time rider, we hope you will leave your car behind and instead try our system free of charge this Thursday.”

According to the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Transit Savings Report, those in a 2-person home can save an average of $10,000 each year by downsizing to one car and using public transit instead. It also said:

Every $1 invested in public transit generates $5 in economic returns

Every $10 million in operating investment yields $32 million in increased business sales.

Home values were up to 24% higher near public transportation than in other areas.

Millennials consider public transportation as the best option for digital socializing and among the best for connecting with communities.

A person can reduce his or her chance of being in an accident by more than 90% simply by taking public transit as opposed to commuting by car.

Utilizing public transportation also benefits the environment, helping to reduce the nation’s carbon emissions by 63 million tons annually.

BayWay currently operates seven days a week and offers an on-demand ride service for those that qualify.

To learn more about the Bay County Public Transit System, including bus routes and schedules, please visit www.baywaytransit.org.