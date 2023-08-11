PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — The Bayway transportation system is working with Anchorage Childrens Home to get troubled teens off the streets.

Bayway’s buses now have stickers, letting teens know that their bus stops are a safe haven. The new system allows anyone under the age of 18 to go to one of Bayway’s 300 bus stops throughout Bay County.

When a Bayway driver encounters them, They can offer to stay with the child until school officials or law enforcement respond, or they can take the child to the Bayway offices for help.

Bayway’s Transit Program Administrator Lamar Hobbs says they want kids to understand they have a safe place to go.

“They need a safe place. We’re not going to discuss the aspects of why they need a safe place. We’re just simply going to provide them access to the assistance to get that,” said Hobbs.

The stickers are located on the passenger side of the buses. They say, “SAFE PLACE”.