PANAMA CITY, FL (WMBB) – Bay County local residents have the opportunity to dispose of debris and garbage at no charge between Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21 from 7 a.m. to 430 p.m.

The event will take place at the Steel Field Landfill on 11411 Landfill Road in West Bay, off State 79.

It is only open to Bay County residents, requiring proof of residency upon arrival.

Acceptable materials will be appliances, construction, and demolition debris, trash, household hazardous waste, small-engine-containing devices, tires limited to 25 per vehicle, and yard debris.

Bay County will not accept gas cylinders, explosive materials, ammunition, or flares. Residential-sized propane tanks are accepted.

“This is something we do as a service to the community, giving people an opportunity to clean up their properties and also dispose of household hazardous waste properly without concern about it damaging the local environment,” said Solid Waste Division Manager Glenn Ogborn.

For more information about this event, contact Bay County Solid Waste Management at 236-2212.