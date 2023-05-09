PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials met to discuss public safety concerns Tuesday morning.

Such topics consisted of jail and courthouse space requirements, intervention programs for probation, work release, gain time, and substance abuse.

However, the main topic was the opioid impact on Bay County.

Commissioner Doug Moore says they are handling it the best they can with the resources they have available.

“Our local law enforcement has been working to address these issues. But unfortunately, just the numbers that are coming over the border, and that’s not anything that we can do. But federally, they’re not taking care of or protecting our borders,” Moore said.

Sherrif Tommy Ford said the opioid crisis is not just limited to Bay County.

“It’s really a chronic condition all over the nation where we’re drug addiction, specifically opioid addiction, meth addictions at an all-time high,” Ford said. “There’s high demand. There also is a high level of supply coming across the southwest border. We’ve had fentanyl that killed 70,000 Americans last year, and it’s truly an epidemic.”

There have been 30 deaths linked to opioid overdose this past year alone in Bay County and the sheriff’s office is doing everything it can to help out.

“Where somebody is on death’s door and they administer NARCAN which is an opioid antagonist versus the effects of the opioid overdoses. We didn’t have that. The overdose deaths would be probably five times higher than they are currently,” Ford said.

Another way the sheriff’s office is helping reduce overdoses is through the resilience program within the jails.

If you are interested in the next meeting, it will be held at the Bay County Emergency Operations Center on August 8 at 9 a.m.