PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay-Pride of Panama City, Florida officials are throwing their annual Pride Fest this Saturday, June 10th.

The event starts at 2 p.m. and is free to attend, but there will be plenty to shop for.

More than 50 vendors will be at McKenzie Park in Panama City selling pride gear, art, food, drinks, and more. Face painters, stilt walkers, and live bands are also a part of the festival.

Proceeds raised at the event are going to Gulf Coast Sexual Assault Program and the Panama City Beach Women’s Rugby Team.

Bay-Pride of Panama City’s Spokesperson Julie Gordon said they had their best turnout yet at last year’s Pride Fest.

“This is really a good thing for the community to come out and show that we’re kind of taking a step ahead and everybody is together and everybody loves each other and there is no hate,” Gordon said. “It’s not about who your neighbor is or where they work or what colors they wear. Everybody is love.”

Gordon said at 4 o’clock there will be a special presentation. You will have to go to the event to find out what it is.

There will be a raffle for a basket valued at $500. The winner will be announced at 7 p.m. at the event. The winner must be there to claim their prize.

The festival wraps up at 8 p.m. on Saturday.