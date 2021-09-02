Bay High School students fundraise for Mercy Chefs Ida relief efforts

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Bay High School student government students have organized a district-fundraiser that will help with hurricane relief efforts.

Student Government Secretary Charlotte Schwoere said they’re selling bracelets to raise money for the Mercy Chefs Organization, which is feeding Hurricane Ida victims.

“We just want Louisiana to know that we are here for them, supporting them and encouraging them and that we are an example of what can happen through a tragedy,” Schwoere said.

She said they started organizing the fundraiser early Sunday morning.

“It reminded us of our own evacuations and it reminded us of all the stories that we are about to come out of this,” Schwoere said.

The students did this same fundraiser two years ago after Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas. They said they made a good profit and many participated then, so they are eager to do it again.

The bracelets will be purple and gold to represent Louisiana State University. All the money raised will go directly to Mercy Chefs.

The non-profit is already in Louisiana feeding those in need.

Schwoere said she remembers Mercy Chefs helping the panhandle after Hurricane Michael.

“We hope that the community will remember what we went through and remember that we didn’t make it on our own and that we’ve seen such advancements in our own infrastructure,” Shwoere said. “Advancements that could not have been made without the hurricane.”

The students have been in the position of having to rebuild so they know what it’s like to be in Louisiana’s shoes.

This fundraiser will be going on district wide. Student Government Representative KG Lily said it doesn’t just stop with students and teachers.

“Any local businesses in our community that would like to donate to our cause or would like to sell the wristbands please also email our sga for the google form link,” Lily said.

If you are interested in buying a bracelet email bayhighsga@baystudents.org.

The students have also set up a google form for school teachers and administrators who would like to buy them in bulk. For access to the form email the email address above.