PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City police detained a juvenile after threats were made against Bay High School on Monday afternoon.

At approximately 3:30 pm, Panama City responded to an isolated event and briefly closed off the front parking lot of Bay High School.

According to a Panama City Police Department press release, the school was put on lockdown as a precaution.

Bay District Schools Superintendent Mark McQueen posted on X Monday afternoon that “school is out for the afternoon but we’re focusing on those still on campus for sports.”

The Department detained the juvenile in the 900 block of Magnolia Avenue. The investigation is still ongoing.