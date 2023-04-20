PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay High School’s Air Force Junior ROTC is hosting its second annual American Flag retirement drive this weekend.

All this week, cadets have been collecting flags from the community so they can be properly retired.

Last year, the group retired more than 200 flags and they’re expecting, even more, this year.

The group will take the flags to the VFW post 2185 in Panama City on Saturday and properly retire them.

“So the retirement normally fallen in a single file element,” Bay High School Air Force JROTC’s Group Commander Kaial Hajik said. “We talk about the Old Glory speech as handcrafted. It’s truly a very inspirational story and it’s basically kind of like a piece of literature that we read to give respect to our flag, where it’s been, how it’s been honored.”

If you have a flag you’d like retired, you can drop it off at the front office of Bay High School or in the retired flag drop box outside the main office entrance.