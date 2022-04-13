PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Seniors at Bay High School had a special opportunity to figure out their potential futures.

Bay High and Title I hosted a technical education, workforce and certificate programs showcase on Wednesday.

Parent liaison Angel Forbus said there are a lot of seniors who don’t want to go to college but still need to go into the workforce or learn a vocation.

The event featured different potential career paths and local community members from the Panama City Fire Department, Panama City Police Department and the Air Force.

Gulf Coast State College even talked about their first responder training programs.

“The kids are important, and it’s important that we show our students that everybody is important no matter what you want to do,” Forbus said. “Whether you want to go to a university, whether you want to go to a trade school, whether you don’t want to go to school at all and you just want to go into the workforce.”

Forbus said this is the first annual career showcase event.

She said she hopes more parents and community members will become more involved in the upcoming years.