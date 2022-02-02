PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over a hundred students from all across the Panhandle attended an overnight, two-day Student Government Association regional conference held by Bay High School on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Students came from nine schools in the region, from Pensacola all the way to Tallahassee.

Bay High School Student Body President Wesley Littleton said they hosted the event virtually last year, so he is excited to be back in person with workshops and keynote speakers.

“I think that connections are super important for people our age as we move into college and career,” he said. “It’s a great chance to share ideas and meet new people.”

Grace Dennig, the student body president of Leon High School in Tallahassee, said this experience in Panama City has been invaluable.

“All of these other schools are doing incredible things, and knowing for a fact we’re going to come back to our school with all of these different ideas that kids are doing at their schools,” she said. and “Every school here is going to grow in some way, and their student government is going to grow, and it’s going to have more of an impact at their school, as well. No doubt about it.”

It’s also the first major event to be held in the brand new, state-of-the-art St. Joe Community Foundation STEM Center.

“It’s an absolutely beautiful building,” Dennig said. “Everything about it, the first and second floors… It really is beautiful, and we’re incredibly excited to come. An honor to be here.”

Littleton said it’s exciting to show off the new part of campus and its facilities to other people.

“[The STEM building] is gorgeous… I’ve been very excited to be in it,” he said. “We’ve had classes in it for less than a month, but it’s been nice.”

District officials plan to hold a grand opening of the new STEM center on February 15.