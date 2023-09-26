PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —Carrying an Epi-pen is a way of life for children with allergies. They can mean the difference between life and death.

Bay district school officials want to make sure they have that life-saving resource available to those who need it.

Board members voted to advertise a proposed policy that will put epi-pens in every school.

The pen will serve as a stand-by.

If needed, school nurses or another medically trained professional would be able to administer the medication.

“It’s administered only when we’re experiencing a life-threatening allergy. And then again, like I said, 9-1-1 is called so they can get transported to local hospital and evaluation for further care,” said Bay District Schools Nurse Supervisor Lyndsey Jackson.

The epi-pens will be stored in a locked cabinet with other student medications in each school’s health room

The district will advertise the new epi-pen policy for 30 days, then hold a public hearing before voting.