PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools is using state grant money to offer additional sign-on bonuses for new bus drivers.

“All together they can get up to $3,300 to $4,300 depending on whether or not they already have a CDL,” Bay District Schools Transportation Safety and Training Officer Richard Dashiell said.

To qualify they have to be hired between now and the end of May.

“New drivers that are not trained, that we have to train will get a $2,000 bonus,” Dashiell said. “And drivers that come to us, for example, from another district or other another state are going to be entitled to up to a $3,000 bonus if they already have a CDL.”

Dashiell said these incentives will be on top of the pre-existing bonuses.

“If you don’t have any absences say take leave or anything, you get an extra hundred dollars on your check,” Bay District Bus Driver Randel Bailey said. “If you don’t have any accidents, that’s another incentive.”

These incentives can add up to $1300 in the first year.

Despite these preexisting incentives bay district has struggled for years to fill bus driver positions.

“I think since even probably before Hurricane Michael, they were always trying to just kind of barely keep up with enough drivers,” Dashiell said. “But after Hurricane Michael, like a lot of places in town, our operations were very badly damaged.”

Bailey said he loves his job.

“I just love kids,” Bailey said. “They are for me at this age, they keep me young. I mean, they’re there. They’re up and running and stuff, and they but they’re great. I don’t think I would plan a better job than this.”

For those who are interested but don’t have a CDL license Bay District Schools offers paid training.

Click here to apply for a Bay District School bus driver position.