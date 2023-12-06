PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Even with all of the holiday toy drives, some students will slip through the cracks. Bay district school officials are doing their part to make sure homeless students get at least one present this Christmas, through the Santa’s Wishlist program.

For many children, Christmas morning is just about the most exciting day of the year. but for some, Christmas is not always so merry.

Bay District Schools want to make sure all of the district’s homeless students can experience that joy even if it’s just for one day.

“There’s a lot of kids that need to get covered, and there’s a lot of agencies, again, doing great work with families, but many of these kids don’t have families who can advocate for them or they’re in a really difficult spot,” Bay District Schools Director of Communications Sharon Michalik said.

Bay District School officials say they have 900 students who meet the federal definition of homelessness.

They have a list created by homeless liaison outreach and social workers.

“Doesn’t necessarily mean they’re sleeping on the streets, but it means they have no fixed address of their own,” Michalik said.

While many programs during this time of year focus on younger children, Santa’s Wishlist program covers students aged 13 through 17.

“They’re still kids. They still want something for Christmas. They still want something under the tree,” Michalik said.

BDS is providing cards with a false name to protect the child’s identity. The card lists items the child would like for Christmas.

You can also donate gift cards for fast-food restaurants.

“We will be equally grateful for the one because one gift card is not necessarily going to change my life. Or your life, but one gift card in the hand of a student who’s never had one and now has a chance to go out to dinner with friends is a game changer,” Michalik said.

The last day to donate is Dec. 21 and the students will receive their gifts on December 22.

To sponsor a child for the Santa’s Wishlist program call 850-767-4191.