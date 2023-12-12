PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School officials said they’re elated over the state’s school grades.

The grades are the result of the new statewide testing standards for all public school students.

Bay District School Superintendent Mark McQueen said of the county’s 35 schools, 25 of them improved during the 2022-23 school year compared to the previous school year.

And there are a lot fewer that need help.

“Last year we had seven schools that were in considered turnaround status,” McQueen said.

A turnaround school is defined as a school that either gets a “D” or an “F”.

“Out of those seven, five of them emerged out of turnaround status out of a ‘D’ and ‘F’ school, McQueen said. “They are now ‘C’ schools”

Cedar Grove and Cherry Street Elementary are the only Bay District Schools that are still considered “turnaround schools”.

These improved scores helped Bay District Schools jump five places in the state education ranking to number 30 out of the 67 counties.

McQueen, who did not take over the school district until August, is attributing a lot of the school’s success to the administration.

“It’s really it’s a hallmark and pivotal example of what right,” McQueen said. “Looks like when you talk about our principals and what they’re doing because they’re doing everything they can to equip and prepare our faculty and to do what they’re doing.”

Mcqueen pointed out Lynn Haven Elementary’s first-year Principal Stacie Anderson, who brought them from a “C” to a “B”.

“They do everything that they can do to make sure that each individual student reaches that bar that we set really high for them,” Anderson said. “They say after school we have tutoring in place. They make those calls. We make a lot of home visits. We do whatever it takes to make sure that our kids are not left behind.”

McQueen said he’s happy with the improvement, but adds there is still room for more growth.

School grades decreased at two schools. Southport Elementary went from “A” to “B” and North Side Elementary went from “B” to “C”.