PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools board members began planning the budget for the upcoming school year.

They held a budget workshop meeting Tuesday afternoon.

District finance officials said they don’t anticipate a major increase in property taxes.

It’s possible it may go up by 0.055 mils. That’s about a nickel for every thousand dollars in property value.

The state is giving the county about $18 million more than the 2024 school year.

However, Chief Financial Officer Jim Loyed said the board has already allocated the money.

“There are some things that they’ve already committed to that have to be built into the budget,” Lloyd said. “And so they’ve kind of already spent some of their revenue, actually, the majority of their revenue.”

Some of those commitments include funding for comprehensive support and improvement schools.

Those are low-performing schools that receive extra resources.

Board members will vote on a tentative budget during their next budget workshop on July 24.