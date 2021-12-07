Bay District Schools gets into the holiday spirit

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Holiday spirit was in the air Tuesday at the Bay District Schools Old Fashioned Christmas Caroling concert.

This is the fourth year the district has held this concert but the first time it was held at Papa Joe’s.

The concert featured a number of singing groups from area elementary schools and a special guest performance by Will Thompson music who was joined by Lynn Haven Elementary School Principal John Cannon.

People could enjoy hot chocolate and holiday cookies. Some even bought dinner from several food trucks on site.

Entire families sang along to all the holiday classics, but the event wasn’t just about fun.

“All of the donations for tonight are going to go towards our homeless outreach program so students that are struggling with food instability and homelessness are going to have a little bit of Christmas cheer,” said BDS Communications Director, Sharon Michalik.

Donations included everything from child-friendly snacks like mac and cheese to toys.

If you weren’t able to make it to Tuesday’s event, the school district will be collecting donations all week at the Nelson Building.