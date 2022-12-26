PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In response to the low temperatures, last week a warming shelter opened in Bay County.

“Panama City and Bay County was a collaborative effort for here at the shelter with volunteers,” Bay County Fire Rescue Captain Gabriel Moschella said.

The shelter closed Monday morning. Over the last four nights, first responders and volunteers helped hundreds of people.

“These citizens that we had, they don’t have anything so anything we provided them was so appreciative,” Moschella said. “It was really touching to see them and we had around 60 sleep over at night on average and about a hundred to 125 we were serving during the day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”

The shelter at A.D. Harris Learning Center had 100 cots, hot soup, blankets, water, and more for anyone who showed up. Staying organized and prepared included help from many nonprofit organizations.

“During the day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., we had some fire and EMS personnel work in the shelter and at night we have volunteers, one of the organizations to Rebuild Bay was assisting and a lot of faith-based organizations came and assisted with their volunteers at night.”

Even county and city officials stopped by to volunteer.

“We had our assistant county manager actually working over Christmas day, working the shelter overnight, we had our commissioners come here, our county manager, our elected officials really support our mission,” Moschella said. “They were here, like I said, volunteering their time during the holidays where they could be spending with their family. They were here at this shelter, volunteering their time.”

Leftover food and water were donated to several families in need after the shelter closed.

Bay County Fire Rescue employees alongside a handful of local students and staff from New Horizon helped clean up the shelter Monday morning. The students were given community service hours for their help.