PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As Bay County residents hit the polls Tuesday the economy was at the top of the agenda.

“Oh, fair elections, for sure; I hope,” Republican voter, Thomas W. Randles said. “I liked to see gas prices go down, for us to be producing our own oil here for our own, and better pay through for lower workers.”

With most Republican candidates receiving more than 75 percent of the vote in Bay County, it is clear local voters think the Grand Old Party will get the job done.

There was, however, another issue that influenced voters that was less discussed and more difficult to measure.

“Well we go back two years and the previous administration obviously was not perfect, but the economy was in much better shape,” Republican voter, David Hansel said. “I think the voice of the people was heard much more than just what was going on in Washington.”

The voice of the people. A core principle of the United States. But one that some voters’ fear has been lost.

“I’m looking at what’s happening in the country right now and in the world and I think we’re pretty much in a crisis,” Hansel continued. “And I think we need some definite change. Brought back to godly values, for one thing, but some foundations of this country were set on, and I think we’ve lost a lot of that.”

Some said they would like to see their elected officials be less of a figure head, and more of a community member.

“I would also like to see us have some candidates who are more connected with the actual community coming out and serving, not just on election time,” undeclared voter, Alesia Rhodes said.

Rhodes said politicians being more accessible could help unite the community.

“It’s my hope that after this election, we are more united and work to work together for the common good of the community,” Rhodes continued. “There’s been a lot of divisiveness between the two parties. I would like to see us come together with candidates or have elected candidates that can now unify us closer together.”

Regardless of the individual issues, voters said there is an overriding hope for the future of politics.