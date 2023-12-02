PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Community organizations gathered on Friday, December 1st in the Walmart parking lot on 23rd St. in honor of World AIDS Day.

Beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until 2 p.m., PanCare and Basic Northwest Florida offered free health services to Bay County residents.

PanCare provided free dental and medical screenings, while Basic supplied residents with HIV and Hepatitis screenings.

Providing free services is important to all organizations involved, but just as crucial as teaching citizens how to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“It’s so important to get the education that all of the different community providers have out here today,” PanCare Marketing & Communications Manager Kyle Merritt said. “Then also that we’re just a part of the community, we all love helping out and we all are providing services to all of our residents.”

On Saturday, December 2nd between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., PanCare will give residents the chance to have their vision screened at no charge.