PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Emergency Services has partnered with several local non-profits to help relieve residents of the dangerous heat levels.

They’ve opened a Cooling Center at the Bay County Fairgrounds where residents can enjoy air conditioning, cold refreshments, and snacks.

“The temperatures that we’re going through right now, we’re getting in the high 90s with the heat, and the heat index is in the triple digits,” Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Andy Cornett said. “And that’s really important because people at that time could really go into heat exhaustion or even heat stroke with these kinds of temperatures or not.”

The Department of Health is also offering free wellness checks.

“Especially for our elderly population, some of them don’t have fans, they don’t have A.C., it gets really high it’s really hard for them to cope with heat,” Emergency Services Preparedness Section Chief Eric Kunzman said. “So I wanted to offer a place and for them to get cool.”

Kunzman said the center is open and free to everyone. His goal is to provide a safe place for anyone who needs it.

“We start at 12:00 p.m. and we go to 5 p.m.,” Kunzman said. “But they can come for an hour or 2 hours or all day if they want.”

The cooling center will also have entertainment.

“We may have some games,” Cornett said. “We may have a TV with some HD channels but it’s something to keep you entertained while you keep cool and we have refreshments. We have snacks and we have fluids.”

Bay County Emergency Services has extended the cooling center to next week.

Bayway Transit System will provide free transportation.

The Route 3 bus stops at the fairgrounds.

The cooling center could also use some floor fans. If you have one to spare, they’re asking for donations.