PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday, ReBuild Bay announced they will open a Community Resource Center (CRC) to assist residents impacted by the recent severe storm.

The CRC will open on Tuesday, January 16 at the Hiland Park Baptist Church College and Career Building at 2913 Sarasota Avenue, Panama City.

The goal of this community center is to help aid residents impacted by the January 9 tornado in meeting their long-term needs. In addition, helping to determine if they’re eligible for assistance through any known resources.

Several organizations will also join together to provide information about services and resources for recovery needs.

The CRC will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from January 16-19 and extended if needed.

Also, victims may request assistance by texting ‘APPLY’ to (850)-783-4311 or visiting rebuildbaycounty.org

To help, text ‘DONATE’ or ‘VOLUNTEER’ to (850)-783-4311.