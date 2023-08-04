PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At the Bay County Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday meeting the Military Affairs Committee (MAC) announced Bay County has been named an official “Coast Guard Community.”

“What that means is that we go above and beyond to support our Coast Guard families and support our Coast Guard families,” Military Affairs Chairman Garrett Anderson said. “And we strive to make it a home away from home environment for them.”

There are only 30 other communities that have been honored with this title.

“It took a lot of hard work to get there a lot of applications,” Anderson said. “39 pages of applications, congressional approval, and the commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard had to give approval. And we’ve been working on this since last June.”

U.S. Representative Neal Dunn who is also a veteran said he personally has had a great experience in Bay County

“I actually think our committee deserves that recognition,” Representative Neal Dunn said. “But we do support the military very, very, very strongly, overwhelmingly throughout the entire county.”

Coast Guard Officer in Charge Justin Erwin who moved to Bay County from Tennessee said he’s grateful for the community support.

“This community is so patriotic and just being embraced in the community and loved and wanted means so much to the Coast Guard,” Erwin said. “And I’ve been in for 23 years, never been a part of a Coast Guard official Coast Guard Community. So it just means a lot to us.”

Coast Guard representatives said there will be a formal ceremony where the Coast Guard formally recognizes the county.

The date however has not been scheduled yet.