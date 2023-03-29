PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Teachers, students, and engineers all came out Wednesday morning at the Invention Convention.

Gulf Coast State College hosted students from all over Bay County to judge their projects.

From environmental to gaming ideas, there was a mountain of projects.

Arnold High School seniors Sydney Parson and Madison Moss have been in the engineering program since their freshman year, and they submitted a portable hand-washing device for the judges to examine.

“We have a device that has a sub-compartment and a water compartment, and you pour the water onto your hands after rubbing with the antibacterial soap, and it cleans your hands,” Parson stated. “And this product can be used for anyone who washes their hands. Should be the majority of people.”

One of the judges was former Senior Project Engineer Dennis Gallagher, who worked for the Navy. He says he really enjoyed seeing the passion from all the students.

“The excitement of seeing students of everything from young students on up through, you know, seniors in high school, even in college, coming up with an idea, an invention,” Gallagher said.

Over the years there have been success stories from former students. Invention Convention Director Jill Hansen tells us about what former students have achieved.

“Many of our students have received patents, have had consultations or even contracts with larger manufacturing companies based on their ideas,” Hansen said. “We send many students to nationals. And last year alone, five of our regional students won at nationals and got to compete at the global level.”

The award ceremony is tomorrow, March 30 at 7 p.m. and it will be held at Gulf Coast State College in Student Union East, room 232.

The winners will go on nationals, which take place on June 7.