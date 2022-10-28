PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Panama City man, already in the Bay County Jail on child sex abuse and drug charges, was charged with more sexual offenses on a child.

Panama City Police said the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center notified them about a 12-year-old girl who said she had been abused. During their investigation, police said they learned that 40-year-old Jeffrey Lamar King had touched the victim on more than one occasion.

In addition to charges King was already in jail for, he was also charged with one count of lewd or lascivious molestation and two counts of lewd or lascivious conduct.