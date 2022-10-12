PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay county officials are expanding their efforts to sell the Bay County Juvenile Courthouse on east 11th street.

It’s been closed since Hurricane Michael heavily damaged it in 2018.

County officials are launching a national effort to find a buyer. Before Hurricane Michael hit, Bay County officials were close to closing a deal with the federal government to relocate the federal courthouse at the juvenile courthouse. But the feds backed out after the storm.

When the county decided to build a new juvenile facility on the current courthouse campus, Panama City officials expressed an interest in the 11th street property, but they dropped out in February.

In June, county officials decided to move on, voting to hire national broker CBRE.

“We’ve been working with a broker on the sale of this project for a little over a month now, for several weeks anyway, so they’ve been talking with some potential buyers sort of quietly and are moving to put this building out to the broader market in the next day or so,” public information officer, Valerie Sale said.

CBRE is a fortune 500 commercial real estate service headquartered in Dallas, TX.

“They have the ability to market this building to the nation and hopefully bring some interest that we otherwise wouldn’t be able to get,” Sale said.

The 25,000-square-foot building sits on about 3 acres. Sale thinks it’s a great opportunity for someone who wants to bring business here.

“We would love to see a new business move in there or maybe a governmental entity is certainly something that would bring jobs for people in the community,” Sale said.

The county is hoping to get their asking price but will entertain all offers. Officials said the building will be listed nationally, later this week.